- Advertisement -

The Annual Green Eggs & Ham Brunch returns to the Hibernian Hall today (Sunday, February 27) from 9 am -1 pm.

Enjoy the large spread of food at this fun family event and fundraiser for the Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 12.

The brunch price is $10 for adults, $5 for children 3-12. Children under 3 are free. No reservations. All tickets are paid at the door via cash or check.

Live Irish music by Shannachie will follow from 1 pm to 4 pm. The music portion of this event, sponsored by the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Newport Division, is FREE and family-friendly.

This event kicks off the 45th Annual Newport Irish Heritage Month.