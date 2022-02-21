UNCASVILLE, CT (February 21, 2022) – Country superstar Sam Hunt makes his return to Mohegan Sun Arena for one night at 7:30pm on Friday, August 19th.

Tickets are $129.50, $99.50, $79.50, and $59.50 and go on sale Friday, February 25th at 10:00am via ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, February 26th, subject to availability.

Multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning hitmaker Sam Hunt’s sophomore album Southside debuted to critical acclaim and was one of the top Country albums of 2020, landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. Named one of the “Best Albums of the Year” by The New York Times and US Weekly, the Platinum-selling project features 12 songs all written by Hunt, including No. 1 hits “Kinfolks,” “Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90’s,” one of NPR’s Best Songs of 2020, “Hard To Forget,” and his three-week No. 1, eight-time Platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated smash, “Body Like A Back Road.” Hunt’s latest song “23” is playing on Country radio now.

Southside follows Hunt’s Grammy-nominated, triple-Platinum-selling debut album, Montevallo, which also topped the Billboard Country Albums chart and produced four No. 1 singles. All 10 tracks on Montevallo are RIAA-certified with six achieving Platinum or multi-Platinum status including, “Leave the Night On,” “House Party,” “Take Your Time,” “Break Up In A Small Town,” and “Make You Miss Me.”

- Advertisement -

Called “stylistically provocative” by The New York Times and “deceptively phenomenal” by The Washington Post, Hunt has received accolades from Associated Press, Billboard, Esquire, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, SPIN Magazine, Village Voice, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and more. Since Montevallo’s 2014 release, Hunt has accumulated more than 11 billion global streams and has earned 39 million RIAA-certified units.

Mohegan Sun Arena finished 2021 with its first “#1 Indoor Arena” ranking for its capacity in the world according to Pollstar and VenuesNow, ranked among the top 10 venues in the U.S. regardless of size based on ticket sales, and was named “2021 Innovator of the Year” by Celebrity Access for its ViacomCBS residency. In recent years, the “Most Beloved Venue in America” has also been the “#1 Casino Venue in the World,” “#1 Social Media Venue in the World” and a seven – time national award – winner for “Arena of the Year.” For more information on concerts and other great events, visit Mohegan Sun. For information on this week’s schedule, call the Entertainment and Special Events hotline at 1.888.226.7711.