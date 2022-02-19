The latest listings on BizBuySell and LoopNet show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island.

Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business.

The names and locations are generally left out, but there are occasional exceptions.

Here are some that have been listed within the last thirty days;

Chopmist Charlie’s – 40 Narragansett Avenue (Jamestown) – $315,000

“Chopmist Charlie’s is now available to a new operator who wishes to benefit from 25+ plus years of serving Jamestown and Southern RI. This iconic full-service restaurant is poised to serve the needs of hungry and thirsty residents and visitors. “

Uniform Supplier for Yachts and Marine Industry (Newport) – $175,000

“Well established business, established in 1997 and launch it’s marine division in 2003. We provide crew uniform and soft good to the Superyacht industry.”

MOOYAH Burgers Inside The Casino For Sale (Tiverton) – $200,000

“Established MOOYAH With Limited Menu For Sale! Great opportunity to buy into a burger industry at a very minimal operating expense!!!”

Flowers Bread Route (Newport) – $116,555

“Flowers Bread Route distributorship for sale in the Newport, Rhode Island region for $116,555! Company financing available for qualified buyers with an estimated $18,765 down. In addition, a 10% cash reserve of the selling price will be required. This route is currently averaging an estimated $590,876 in net sales per year and nets an estimated $65,832 (if financing or $82,680 if cash purchase) after expenses.”

Specialty Beverage Producer (Providence County) – $340,000

“Established specialty beverage producer with a proprietary recipe focused on promoting health benefits. Todays consumer has never been more health conscience and focused on consuming products that promote their well being. The growth trajectory in this market segment has been vertical to say the least.”

Award-Winning Hospitality Company (Rhode Island) – $2,800,000

“Award-Winning hospitality company that has been servicing a wide variety of customers throughout Southern New England for many years.”

Hershey’s Shake Shop Express (Providence) – $649,000

“Offering delicious Hershey’s ice cream, sundaes and milkshakes along with refreshing lemonades, fruit smoothies, power blends, green blends, frozen coffee and chocolate drinks. As well as, angus beef burgers, tasty quesadillas, premium wraps, garden fresh salads, chicken sandwiches, sides and more.”

Well Established Women’s Fitness & Nutrition Studio (Providence County) – $200,000

“Perfect very profitable owner operated individual and small group personal training business with a strong nutritional component in upscale area. 9 1/2 years of changing our clients lives. Strong social media presence as well as nurtured email list.”