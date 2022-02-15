With an increasing need for qualified individuals to work in the insurance field in Rhode Island, CCRI’s Division of Workforce Partnerships and the Independent Insurance Agents of Rhode Island have partnered to develop and offer a workforce training program for those interested in a career in the insurance industry.

The Rhode Island Property and Casualty Insurance certification course is a 60-hour, online course that covers major topics individuals need to be employed in the insurance industry, including the various types of insurance policies, policy riders and provisions, third party coverage, commercial crimes, and licensing laws. Upon successful completion of the course, participants will sit for the RI Property and Casualty exam and will receive job placement assistance with Rhode Island-based insurance companies. Graduates of the course may also be eligible for academic credit.

CCRI is now accepting applications for the program with two classes starting on March 1. The course is free for accepted applicants and is partially funded by the Rhode Island Department of Labor & Training’s Real Jobs RI program. Those interested in this opportunity may learn more and apply here.

According to US Labor Bureau Statistics, the job outlook for insurance sales agents is positive with an estimated growth of 5% per year, with those employed as customer service representatives and account administrators expected to earn an average starting salary between $40,000 and $58,000 annually.

“A strength of CCRI is our ability to work with industry partners to identify short- and long- term workforce needs, and to quickly build and deliver high-impact training programs to meet those needs,” said Executive Director of Workforce Partnerships, Tekla Moquin. “By aligning our workforce development programs with academic credit and employer demand, we are strengthening our economy and community by linking education and employment to create a skilled 21st century workforce.”

“The Independent Insurance Agents of Rhode Island are excited to partner with CCRI on this workforce development program. IIARI’s commitment to CCRI has been longstanding as annual donors to the college. Through this endeavor, IIARI will not only deepen our relationship with CCRI, but also help to develop tomorrow’s agency workforce and position graduates for opportunities in the insurance industry throughout Rhode Island,” said Kenneth Thompson, Jr., Immediate Past President, Rhode Island Association of Insurance Agents.

The Property and Casualty Insurance Certification course is the first of three workforce training programs in the insurance industry CCRI expects to launch this year, with opportunities for training in the life and health insurance fields expected to launch later this year.