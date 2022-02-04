Submissions for the next round of the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County’s (ACA) Artist Awards, in support of Newport County artists and art projects to benefit the community, are due on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Awardees’ notifications will be made on March 31, 2022.

Now in its fifth year, ACA’s Artist Awards provide up to $500 financial support for artists’ projects that directly educate, inspire, and uplift the residents of Newport County. Artists of all backgrounds, identities, and artistic disciplines—including visual arts (illustration, graphic design, multimedia), performing arts (dance, music, theatre), literary arts (creative writing, poetry), and any other traditional or emerging field—residing in and/or offering artistic programs to any of the six Newport County communities (Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, Tiverton) are strongly encouraged to apply. Artists proposing an individual project or working collaboratively are considered eligible. Application, submission guidelines, and contact information may be found on the ACA website at: www.newportarts.org.

ACA Artist Awards’ applicants must be a supporter of ACA at the time of submission. Sponsorship is available through the website at www.newportarts.org or by sending a check to Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County, PO Box 4334, Middletown, RI 02842.

Former ACA Artist Awards’ recipients include the Newport String Project, Newport Children’s Theatre, Out of the Box Theatre, Ali Kenner Brodsky & Co., Jy-Tique Davis, Jessica Slocum, Jason Tranchida & Matthew Lawrence, Taleen Batalian, Newport Public Art, and the DeBlois Gallery ACA’s 2020 and Fall 2021 awardees were acknowledged via YouTube and www.newportarts.org. The 2022 recipients will be introduced and celebrated in an event to be arranged.

The members of the ACA Board, supporters, and sponsors of the ACA look forward to assisting the next cohort of Artist Awards’ recipients in their artistic endeavors, as well as engaging in the arts activities they will present for the Newport County community.

Source: Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County