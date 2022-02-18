Meet your new best friend, Dunkin – this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Dunkin is a 1-year-old male Mixed Breed.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Dunkin;

Introducing Dunkin! This sweet boy is looking for his dream home and doesn’t ask for much. He enjoys long walks, playing with his dog friends and people freinds. He likes other dogs, enjoys playing with them and could possibly live with them as well. He has no experience with cats. If you think that Dunkin is the perfect pup for your family please visit potterleague.org, fill out an adopters profile and then come by the shelter today!

For more information about Dunkin, call Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276. You can read more about Potter League’s adoption process and fees here.

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.