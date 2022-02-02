Aquidneck Island legislators added significantly to their campaign finance accounts, with State Rep. Marvin Abney, D-Dist. 73, representing Middletown and Newport, leading the way, increasing his campaign coffers to more than $184,000.

Abney, who chairs the powerful state House of Representatives Finance Committee, was mentioned last fall as a possible treasurer candidate, but so far has not declared for that or any other statewide office. His campaign fund balance of $184,418 would position him well financially for a run for most statewide offices, except governor.

During the fourth quarter of 2021 Abney raised $20,915 from individuals and $5,540 from Political Action Committees during the fourth quarter of 2021. Campaign finance reports were required to be filed with the state Board of Election on Jan. 31, for the last quarter of 2021.

Abney has rarely been challenged in his Representative elections, running unopposed in 2014, 2016, and 2020. In 2012, his first run for the legislative position, he won with 70 percent of the vote, and in 2018 he won with 75 percent of the vote. He was appointed finance chair in 2016.

Here are the results of fourth-quarter financial election reports filed with the Board of Elections from other Aquidneck Island legislators: