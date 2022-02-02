Sign up for our free newsletter, we’ll deliver every What’sUpNewp story straight to you every morning!
Aquidneck Island legislators added significantly to their campaign finance accounts, with State Rep. Marvin Abney, D-Dist. 73, representing Middletown and Newport, leading the way, increasing his campaign coffers to more than $184,000.
Abney, who chairs the powerful state House of Representatives Finance Committee, was mentioned last fall as a possible treasurer candidate, but so far has not declared for that or any other statewide office. His campaign fund balance of $184,418 would position him well financially for a run for most statewide offices, except governor.
During the fourth quarter of 2021 Abney raised $20,915 from individuals and $5,540 from Political Action Committees during the fourth quarter of 2021. Campaign finance reports were required to be filed with the state Board of Election on Jan. 31, for the last quarter of 2021.
Abney has rarely been challenged in his Representative elections, running unopposed in 2014, 2016, and 2020. In 2012, his first run for the legislative position, he won with 70 percent of the vote, and in 2018 he won with 75 percent of the vote. He was appointed finance chair in 2016.
Here are the results of fourth-quarter financial election reports filed with the Board of Elections from other Aquidneck Island legislators:
- State Sen. Lou DiPalma, D-Dist. 12, representing Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, and Tiverton. DiPalma chairs the Senate Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight Committee. He reported a fund balance of $53,784, with $4,200 donated by individuals and $9,130 from Political Action Committees.
- State Sen. Dawn Euer, D-Dist. 13, representing Newport and Jamestown. Euer chairs the Senate Environmental and Agriculture Committee. She reported a fund balance of $34,914, with contributions of $1,800 from individuals and $2,750 from Political Action Committees.
- State Sen. Walter Felag, D-Dist. 10, representing Tiverton and Warren. He chairs the Senate Special Legislation and Veterans Affairs Committee. Felag reported a fund balance of $31,102, with contributions of $1,600 from individuals and $1,400 from Political Action Committees.
- State Sen. James Seveney D-Dist. 11, representing Bristol and Portsmouth. Seveney is the Senate’s Deputy Majority Leader. He reported a fund balance of $8,962, with contributions of $3,000 from individuals and $3,000 from Political Action Committees.
- State Rep. John Edwards, D-Dist. 70, representing Tiverton. Edwards is the Majority Floor Manager. He reported a fund balance of $61,784, with $4,074 contributed from individuals, and $3,025 from Political Action Committees.
- State Rep. Deborah Ruggiero, D-Dist. 74, representing Jamestown and Middletown. She chairs the House Committee on Innovation, Internet and Technology. Ruggiero reported a fund balance of $55,863, with contributions of $250 from individuals and $150 from Political Action Committees.
- State Rep. Lauren Carson, D-Dist. 75, representing Newport. She is the House of Representative’s Deputy Majority Leader. Carson reported a fund balance of $30,814, with $575 contributed by individuals, and no contributions from Political Action Committees.
- State Rep. Michelle McGaw, D-Dist. 71, representing Portsmouth, Tiverton, and Little Compton. She reported a fund balance of $9,979, with $1,038 contributed from individuals.
- State Rep. Terri-Denise Cortvriend, D-Dist. 72, representing Middletown and Portsmouth. She reported a fund balance of $8,399, with $1,200 contributed from individuals, and no contributions from Political Action Committees.