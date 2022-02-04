Storm Trysail Club posted today the Notice of Race (NoR) and opened the Registration to accept entries. The 186nm race will start on Friday, May 27th, 2022 off Stamford, Connecticut.

“In 2020, the Race was canceled due to the pandemic and in 2021, ‘N over A’ was hoisted to abandon racing the morning of the start due to a combination of extreme weather conditions that would have made racing unsafe for competitors. So we are hoping ‘the third time’s a charm’ in 2022 to complete the long awaited 75th Block Island Race,” said John Troy, Race Chair in a statement. “There is also a new 132nm PHRF Course that is entirely in Long Island Sound. This is a great way for owners and crews to participate if they don’t have the desire or enough experience to do the full course.”

Storm Trysail Club says that the 2022 Race is expected to have a large participating fleet as many crews use the overnight race as a warm-up for the Newport-Bermuda Race which currently has over 200 boats signed up. Race fans will be able to track the teams, with live locations and rankings, via YB Tracker as they sail the race.

The fleet will be divided into the Block Island Course (186 NM) for ORC, PHRF and Multihull boats 29 feet or more LOA, and The Plum Island Course (132 NM) for PHRF boats 26 feet or more and rated 81 to 174. Doublehanded, multihulls, and Plus-1 divisions are also welcome. See the Notice of Race on YachtScoring for details on eligibility and safety requirements.

STC Commodore Ed Cesare added ”We know this event is a catalyst for the racing season, especially in a Bermuda year, so we look forward to some great racing followed by a celebration at Stamford Yacht Club.”

Race organizers encourage all entrants and prospective entrants to read the NoR carefully as significant changes have been made to improve safety standards for boats (NoR 1.4) and crews (NoR 15). There is a requirement for a certain percentage of crew to have attended an International Offshore Safety at Sea Course, which is good for five years. There are still a few spaces available in Storm Trysail’s May 15th Safety at Sea Seminar at SUNY Maritime.

The Block Island Race is a qualifier for the Northern Ocean Racing Trophy, the Double Handed Ocean Racing Trophy, and the New England Lighthouse Series (PHRF). The Block Island Race is also a qualifier for the De Coursey Fales, Sagola and Windigo Trophies, the du Moulin Cup for Double Handed Racing and the Youth Challenge Cup awarded by the YRA- LIS, as well as the STC Rugg Family Youth Offshore Challenge, and the “Tuna Trophy” for the best ORC combined scores in the EDLU (40%) and the Block Island Race (60%).

Keep up with the latest news about the Block Island Race at stormtrysail.org/blockislandrace.