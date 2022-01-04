Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Tuesday, January 4

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Belfast at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Newport Craft – Trivia at 6 pm

City & Government

Wednesday, January 5

Things To Do

2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink

7:45 pm – Adult Ballroom Dance Class with Island Moving Co.

For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Belfast at 4:30 pm, Goldfinger at 7:30 pm

O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm

City & Government

Thursday, January 6

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center – Belfast at 4:30 pm, French Dispatch at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Friday, January 7

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Jake Hunsinger from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Live music at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Live music at 10 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

Surf Club – Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled in Newport County.

The full schedule of meetings can be found here.

Saturday, January 8

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe –FarmDog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Live music at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Live music at 10 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled in Newport County.

The full schedule of meetings can be found here.

Sunday, January 9

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe – The 40 from 4 pm to 7 pm

One Pelham – Live music at 4:30 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled in Newport County.

The full schedule of meetings can be found here.