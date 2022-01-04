Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.
This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Tuesday, January 4
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 5 pm to 9 pm – Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience at Hotel Viking
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Belfast at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Newport Craft – Trivia at 6 pm
City & Government
- 11:30 am – Newport Canvassing Authority
- 2:15 pm – Newport Board of Tax Appeals
- 5:30 pm – Middletown Outreach Sub-Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Zoning Board of Review
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 7 pm – Little Compton Planning Board
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee
- Full schedule of meetings can be found here.
Wednesday, January 5
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 7:45 pm – Adult Ballroom Dance Class with Island Moving Co.
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Belfast at 4:30 pm, Goldfinger at 7:30 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm
City & Government
- 11 am – Middletown Technical Review Committee
- 2 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 4 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Negotiations Subcommittee
- 5 pm – Jamestown Library Board
- 5 pm – Newport Beach Commission
- 5:30 pm – Middletown School Building Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Melville Park Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Harbor Commission
- The full schedule of meetings can be found here.
Thursday, January 6
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
- 6 pm to 8 pm – $5 Flight Night at Newport Craft
- 6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center – Belfast at 4:30 pm, French Dispatch at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- 8:15 am – Tiverton Conservation Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Tree Commission
- The full schedule of meetings can be found here.
Friday, January 7
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
- 8 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Jake Hunsinger from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Live music at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music at 10 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- Surf Club – Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled in Newport County.
- The full schedule of meetings can be found here.
Saturday, January 8
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Winter) at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 3:30 pm – S’more Than Just a Hayride!! at Simmons Farm
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –FarmDog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Live music at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music at 10 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Sunday, January 9
Things To Do
- 10 am to 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 4 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – The 40 from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham – Live music at 4:30 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm
City & Government