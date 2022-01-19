A fast-moving storm is expected to impact the region Thursday with rain changing to snow early Thursday morning. Although not a major storm, the snow is expected to arrive just in time for the Thursday morning commute.

Snow is expected to accumulate 1-3 inches across most of Rhode Island Thursday. The snow should end by early afternoon with bitterly cold air arriving Thursday night.

Check the text of the Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service below for complete details:

...A PERIOD OF ACCUMULATING SNOW LATE TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY MAY IMPACT A PORTION OF THE MORNING COMMUTE... Light rain and snow is expected to overspread the region late tonight. The precipitation will likely begin as rain across much of Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts, but will flip to snow between 5 and 7 am. The changeover to snow will occur later, between 8 and 10 am, on Cape Cod. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected, with locally up to 3 inches possible in the hills of northeast Connecticut and interior Rhode Island before the snow tapers off during the early afternoon. Part of the morning commute will be impacted with reduced visibility and some slippery roads, especially over the higher elevations where colder temperatures will result in snow covered roads. In the coastal plain, most roads will likely be wet but a few slippery spots are possible. Motorists should use caution while traveling Thursday morning.

