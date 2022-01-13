The latest listings on BizBuySell and LoopNet show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island.

Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business.

The names and locations are generally left out, but there are occasional exceptions.

Here are some that have been listed within the last thirty days;

Storage Facility and Real Estate for sale (Newport) – $600,000

“Fully functioning storage facility company AND the Realestate”

“10 units -Currently at $200 per unit -Increasing to $250 per unit July 2022 -5 Tenants are setup with autopay through Square (log in comes with purchase) -5 Tenants pay by check -Multiple tenants pay 3 months in advance -Actively managed waitlist”

452 – 462 Thames Street (Newport) – $4.65 million

“Rare opportunity to purchase three mixed-use commercial buildings in the heart of Downtown Newport. Six commercial/retail units and seven residential units. Zoned limited business, the opportunities here are endless. There 12-plus parking spots over the three lots. High foot traffic and great visibility from the street, located across from IYRS. Currently anchored by Gary’s Handy Lunch- the business and contents do not convey. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to buy an entire block on Newport’s Historic Thames Street.”

554 West Main Road (Middletown) – $1,400,000

“Get it while this corner is hot! The development across the street will only improve your investment, or you could move right in and enjoy the visibility and traffic at this major Middletown intersection. Enjoy neighboring retail draw with neighboring Bank Newport, across from Walgreens, Burger King, TD Bank, near Chase Bank, Shaws Marketplace, BJ’s, Christmas Tree Shop and more.”

Glamping Investment Resort (Hope Valley) – $7.5 million

“Wood River Resort is being offered as an excellent site for a glamping resort. It’s outdoor amenity potential and outstanding South County location make it a prime location . Wood River is currently an 18 hole (5300) yard golf course located on 117 acres in Hopkinton Rhode Island. The property has a full banquet facility, restaurant and bar. The property is adjacent to Wood River which can be utilized for canoeing or kayaking. There are several ponds in the area for trout fishing and numerous hiking trails. Wood River is the best location for family fun and adventure with all the amenities.”

Busy, established, clean & well-equipped neighborhood pub (Cumberland) – $60,000

“Small, cozy pub in a great location with built in clientele from desirable demographic. 22 Draft lines, small but efficient kitchen, well maintained interior and vast storage space. Perfect opportunity for owner/operator. Priced to move as owners are expanding brand in a different part of the state. Everything is transferred in sale with the exception of business name. Financials available with proof of funds.”

