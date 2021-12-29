The latest listings on BizBuySell show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island.

Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business.

The names and locations are generally left out, but there are occasional exceptions.

Here are some that have been listed within the last thirty days;

Beautiful Banquet Event Business for Sale (East Greenwich) – $2.6 million

This Trophy facility is unmatched in the state of Rhode Island with multiple event areas and break-away space. 500 plus capacity and massive outdoor areas for expanded capacity and variety give this business huge volume yet still maintains the ability to host smaller events without compromising intimacy.

Child Care Opportunity (Woonsocket) – $200,000

Online Auction: Jan 18-Jan 20, 2022

“120 Spring Street is a former school purposefully developed in a charming residential neighborhood in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. The property is situated minutes to the quaint downtown area supported by an abundance of local, regional, and national retailers”

Tanning Salon Always successful Turn-Key Absentee Owner Operated (Warwick) – $249,000

“High-end Tanning Salon located in the busiest mile of roadway in Rhode Island. 10 luxury high-end beds – Ergoline beds and spray tanning. One of the few salons to survive covid in the area thereby picking up all competitor’s customers as they close. Profitable every month of every year since opening 2006, barring covid’s 2020. Now having it’s best year ever!”

Major Medical Billing Company -$1,310,000 Adjusted Earnings (Providence) – $7.2 million

Above average financial performing medical billing company. Thirty-five employees. Billing services provided to over 300 doctors in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Annual revenues split equally between these two states. This company receives a percentage of collected revenues ranging from four to seven percent.

Turnkey Fully Equipped Coffee Shop (Cranston) – $85,000

“Completely turnkey, fully functional coffee shop in strong up and coming neighborhood. All of the heavy lifting has been done on this business opportunity. Started at the onset of the pandemic, this start up business was able to sustain through the worst of times and is positioned to enter a time of steady growth. This location is a well know, high traffic neighborhood with many existing and thriving businesses. Existing employees willing to stay on if new owner chooses.”

5-star escape room business with 6+escape experiences (Pawtucket) – $150,000

“Lock & Clue is an award-winning (2019 Best Set Design, 2020 Best Horror Genre) turn-key entertainment business that is top-ranked in the industry. With little advertising aside from word-of-mouth, Lock & Clue has grown in to a must-go venue for locals and travelers. Also established with corporate and local business as a team-building destination and for private events. “

Sign Business (Warwick) – $200,000

“35 year Sign Business with strong customer following. New updated computers and new Roland 54” printer. Property not included; lease can be negotiated with property owner.

Over $100,000 k income with supported documentation. $250,000 k cash flow.

Asking: $200,000.”

Johnston Italian Restaurant (Providence) – $139,900

“A long-established, full-service restaurant which seats about 56 diners.

Great location with plenty of on-site parking.”