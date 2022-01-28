With the snowstorm likely to wreak havoc on plans this weekend, we’re highlighting some of the top concerts in the area for the week ahead. Check out my “Six Picks” below.

Friday, January 28: Warm up to some good tunes at the Narragansett Cafe in Jamestown Friday when local favorites Roger Ceresi, Gary Gramolini & Don Harrison perform. Details here.

Monday, January 31: The Wood Brothers return to The Strand in Providence Monday night. The ban Check out our interview with Oliver Wood from a show a few years back here and find tickets to The Strand show here.

Wednesday, Feb. 2: Groovy times await with “Hendrix in Maui” at Jane Pickens Film and Events Center in Newport. Don’t miss this Grammy-nominated film that chronicles the Jimi Hendrix Experience’s storied visit to Maui in 1969. The film includes unreleased original footage and new interviews with some of the key figures in the show. Details here.

Thursday, Feb 4: Guitar freaks won’t want to miss a unique pairing Thursday at the Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River. Check out Newport Folk alum Yasmin Williams with Mike Dawes in what promises to be a special evening. Details here.

Thursday, Feb. 4: Blues great Keb Mo will play a long-awaited show at the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich Thursday. He’ll have tunes from his new album Good to Be and more from his extensive catalog. Details here.

Sunday, January 30: Country star Lee Brice hits the floor of the Mohegan Sun Arena Sunday night. The songwriter turned performer has achieved nine #1 hits, not too shabby for the Nashville-based singer. Tickets and more info available here.