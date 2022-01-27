Saturday’s snowstorm may impact your weekend plans, so we’ve selected a few activities that are running on Friday and Sunday for “Six Picks” events this weekend. Have fun and be careful!

Friday: Beat the snow, head to the Firehouse Theatre in Newport, and laugh out loud with the award-winning “Improv with the Bit Players” beginning at 8PM. Tickets are $18 and they frequently sell out. Weather permitting, there will be two shows Saturday night as well. Details here.

All weekend: Our Theater Critic Frank O’Donnell loved the production of Jesus Christ Superstar at PPAC running through Sunday, January 30. “This production will grab you and keep you for the full 90 minutes. No intermission – which is great because you will not want to be interrupted,” says O’Donnell. Read his full review here and buy tickets for the show at PPAC here.

All Weekend: Check out the premiere of An Octoroon, directed by Joe Wilson Jr., at the Gamm Theatre in Warwick. The story follows George Peyton and the beautiful Zoe, who happens to be a one-eighth black “octoroon,” in a production that examines the context of race and identity in America’s society. The production runs through February 20. Details here.

Saturday: Led by Coach Ed Cooley, the Providence College Men’s Basketball team is putting together one of their best years in recent memory. The team is currently ranked #17 nationally and will likely be quite busy in March. Preview the madness Saturday at the Dunkin Donuts Center when the team faces Marquette at 4:30PM. Details here.

Sunday: Foodies, head to the Stadium Theatre for “Culinary Secrets from the Best,” with several top area chefs including David Ashworth of Parma Ristorante, Zach Fernandez of Chelo’s Hometown Bar and Grille, and Super Bowl Champion and former New England Patriot, Jarvis Green, owner of Oceans 97, a national minority-owned company. Details here.

All Weekend: Netflix and chill… with winter weather in the forecast, and Omicron still a threat, there’s no better time to check out the latest films and streaming shows at home. Trending this weekend, “The Gilded Age” (partially filmed in Newport), “Ozark,” “Archive ’81,” and “Too Hot to Handle.”