Providence, RI – Due to severe weather conditions, the Saturday, January 29 performances of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at 2P and 8P at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) have been cancelled.

PPAC and the JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR company said, “The safety of our audiences, cast, and crew remains our top priority. We regret any disappointment this scheduling change has created for patrons.”

Ticket holders for the Saturday 2P and 8P performances will be automatically refunded through their original method of payment; no further action is needed.

If ticketholders have further questions, please email the Box Office at box_office_questions@ppacri.org