The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced this morning that eight routes are on detour today, Sunday, January 30, 2022 due to winter weather conditions. Routes 13, 18, 21, 27, 55, 56, 60 and 87 are currently on detour.

Riders may expect some delays on all routes due to weather conditions and are advised to use extreme caution at bus stops due to decreased visibility and slippery conditions.

“The safety of our employees and passengers is RIPTA’s top priority,” RIPTA says in a press release. RIPTA apologizes for the inconvenience and asks for the public’s understanding as they work hard to maintain service during this storm.

The following routes are on detour:

Route 13 (Coventry/Arctic/Warwick Mall):

Service to Phenix Hotel suspended. Trips will terminate at Ocean State Job Lot.

Route 18 (Union Avenue):

Trips will not service Union Avenue after Webster Avenue. Outbound trips will travel the regular route to Union and Webster Avenues, left onto Webster Avenue, right onto Cranston Street, right onto Dyer Avenue, circle the island and then resume regular route. Reverse on Inbound.

Route 21 (Reservoir/Garden City):

Service to Garden City suspended. All trips will stay on Reservoir Avenue/ New London Avenue.

Route 27 (Broadway/Manton):

Service to Hillcrest Apartments suspended.

Route 55 (Admiral/Providence College):

Service to Rhode Island College suspended; buses will terminate at Shaw’s Plaza.

Service to Fatima Hospital suspended.

Service to Providence College suspended.

Route 56 (Chalkstone Avenue):

Service to VA Hospital and Stop & Shop suspended.

Route 60 (Providence/Newport):

Service to Bay View Apartments suspended.

Route 87 (Fairmount/Walnut Hill):

Service to Fairmount suspended; bus stops from Main St. to Memorial Dr. and Bourdon Blvd. will not be served. Service to Walnut Hill will run as scheduled.

Service to Morin Heights suspended.

Westbound trips will travel regular route to Cass and Sweet Avenues, continue on Cass Avenue, left onto Mendon Road, right onto Diamond Hill Road, and then resume regular route. Reverse on Eastbound.

Passengers are strongly advised to monitor news reports, download Transit app, check www.RIPTA.com/alerts and RIPTA’s social media outlets (Facebook @RideRIPTA, Twitter @RIPTA_RI) for service advisory updates. RIPTA urges passengers to sign up for email alerts for their route. RIPTA will e-mail system disruption notices to passengers on this distribution list.