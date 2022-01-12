Get ready to laugh … Samuel Slater’s Restaurant in Webster, MA is presenting “Three (More) Funny Ladies” on Saturday, January 22. The show will feature three nationally recognized comedians, Kerri Louise, Emily Ruskowski, and Rhode Islander Maya Manion. Expect a full night of laughs and more with these talented women.

Maya Manion was born in Vermont but moved to Rhode Island for show biz. Maya notes that she was featured on Nic at Night’s Funniest Mom in America and entertains all over New England, making hundreds of dollars a year. Maya only travels as far as she can drive in one night because no one will watch her kids for longer.

Kerri Louise is an American stand-up comedian. Louise was a finalist on the second season of Last Comic Standing and has appeared on television programs such as Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn and The View.

Emily Ruskowski is a Boston-based standup comedian. She has performed across the country and participated in several comedy festivals. In 2015, she was named one of the Comedy Studio’s Comics in Residence and opened for Maria Bamford at the Wilbur Theater.

Tickets for Three (More) Funny Ladies on Saturday, January 22, 2022, are on-sale now. For tickets and more information, visit samuelslaters.com. Doors open at 7:30pm; Show starts at 8pm.

Samuel Slater’s Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour’s drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.