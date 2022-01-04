The House and the Senate will return to session Tuesday at the State House to finish up several matters from the 2021 session and begin the 2022 session.

Both the House and the Senate are scheduled to meet Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 2 p.m. in their respective chambers on the second floor of the State House.

Each chamber is expected to vote on several matters that remain pending from the 2021 session:

2021-H 6494A, 2021-S 1006A – Both chambers are scheduled to vote on this proposal from Gov. Daniel McKee for using $119 million of Rhode Island’s $1.13 billion American Rescue Plan Act State Fiscal Recovery Funds. During hearings earlier this month, both chambers’ Finance committees added safeguards and more specifics about how the federal funds will be used.

2021-H 5505A, 2021-S 0501B — Both chambers are scheduled to consider overriding the governor’s veto of this legislation sponsored by Rep. Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport) and Sen. Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown) to create a statewide registry of every short-term rental property listed for rent on the website of any third-party hosting platform that conducts business in Rhode Island.

2021-H 6324, 2021-S 0870 — Both chambers are scheduled to consider overriding the governor’s veto of this bill sponsored by Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin (D-Dist. 1, Providence) and Rep. William W. O’Brien (D-Dist. 54, North Providence) to prohibit auto insurers from refusing to pay standard industry costs for auto body repairs.

The chambers are expected to transmit their bills to each other after passage to enable full passage Tuesday.

Additionally, the Senate plans to take votes on advice and consent of several judicial appointments.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 business, chamber leaders plan to adjourn the 2021 session and convene the 2022 session. House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio will both offer opening remarks.

Both sessions will be broadcast by Capitol Television, which can be seen on Cox Channels 15, and 61, in high definition on Cox Channel 1061, on Full Channel on Channel 15 and on Channel 34 by Verizon subscribers. The House session will air live followed by the Senate. Both chambers’ sessions will also be live streamed at http://rilegislature.gov/CapTV/Pages/default.aspx.

In an effort to limit their gatherings during the pandemic, both chambers plan to meet less frequently in January. The Senate plans to meet weekly on Tuesdays and the House plans to meet Tuesdays and Thursdays.