The Rhode Island Home Show is set to return to the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence this April, following a three-year hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The show, led by the nonprofit Rhode Islander Builders Association (RIBA) and among the oldest privately-organized efforts in the country, will run April 7 – 10.

“We were the first major show the COVID pandemic canceled in 2020, and since then a lot of dedicated vendors, hard-working students, and show partners have worked to make the show’s return in 2022 possible. And as we’ve seen with other shows, there’s an appetite among Rhode Islanders for these events,” said John Marcantonio, CEO of RIBA in a statement. “Housing certainly has taken on a new role, doubling as classrooms, home offices, gyms, and loaded with new, smart technology. This year’s show will help homeowners in reimagining their indoor and outdoor living spaces like never before.”

With 200+ exhibitors expected – the bulk of which represent local businesses – organizers say that the show promises to offer something for everyone. In addition to the displays, contractors, seminars and workshops, this year’s show features special experiences such as the RI Specialty Flower Show and its floral competition; the Connected Home Showcase (technology); an opportunity to tour an outdoor living and garden oasis; the Energy Expo; and Lighting Solutions & All-Electric Homes. There will also be a variety of kids activities offered, according to event organizers.

“There could not be more excitement for this year’s show, or the theme of our outdoor showcase; Gardens of the World,” said Gianna Pagliarini of Central Nurseries in a statement. “As people have spent more time than ever before at home, interest in landscaping has never been greater and we’ll be highlighting some unique features and elements that add international flair to a property – even if you can’t travel the world.”

As has been the case in past years, many of the show’s displays and special features are built by students enrolled in local career and technical high schools. Since 2015, the show has partnered with these schools, statewide, to provide students with invaluable hands-on, work-based learning experiences that also serve as career exploration and mentorship opportunities. The curriculum used in the school partnerships has been developed by RIBA and has been lauded by the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE).

Tickets to the show are $10 per adult and $8 for seniors; youth ages 15 and under are free. Admission may be purchased on-site at the show, or in advance online at RIBAhomeshow.com.