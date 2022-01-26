Steven Michael Nemec 67 died unexpectedly at Newport Hospital on January 21, 2022. He was born on February 16, 1954, in Cleveland Ohio, the son of Francis J. and Harriet Dione (Mobley) Nemec. Steve attended Cathedral Latin High School on a full scholarship and graduated in 1972. From there he served in the U.S Navy as a designated crewman in the S-3A aircraft on the USS Saratoga in the Mediterranean and Vietnam. He received the National Defense Service Medal. His Navy nickname was “Nuclear”; he had true grit. Following an honorable discharge, Steven graduated with a degree in engineering from Metropolitan State College of Denver.

Steven worked as an enforcement agent for the EPA and later as a mechanical engineer HVAC Specialist. During retirement, he worked for the U.S Census Bureau and as a school bus monitor in Portsmouth. He married Katherine Finnegan- Walker of Newport and celebrated 11+ years of marriage. He was a member the International Association of Turtle, MUFON, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. He was an avid rock climber, climbed a 22,000 ft volcano in Mexico, and climbed Half Dome in Yosemite, mountaineer, and skier in California, Colorado, Arizona. Fishing was also his passion especially in Baja, Mexico.

Steven was the most loving, kind, and generous person. He loved being a husband, father, and grandfather. His dry wit was always unexpected and appreciated by all. He loved his dogs Fletcher and Dakota. He was quite the dancer. He had such a calm and gentle manner with a fierce love for his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Steve is predeceased by his brother, Paul, Sister, Pat, brother Chuck and godson, Les. Surviving in addition to his wife, Katherine, with whom he traveled the world, daughter Emily Nemec, and granddaughter Wilhelmina Liv, also his sister, Susan, Aunt Donna, niece, Courtney, nephew, Cory, stepchildren, Brewster Walker and his wife Amanda, Christopher Walker and his wife Julie, Kyle Walker and his wife, Amanda, Kathleen Walker and husband to be Joseph O’Keefe, Caroline Walker, Corinne Walker, and loving grandchildren, and cousins.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Looking Upwards and the Maher Center.