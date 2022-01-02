Mr. Stephen Gautie, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 68 years young and leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Linda Ann (Morley) Gautie.

Stephen was born in Schenectady, New York and was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Rosemond Gautie and his daughter, Ann E. Gautie.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, and three children, Adam J. Gautie and his wife AnnMarie of Winchester, MA, Sarah Gautie Ferreira of Coventry, CT, and Emma R. Gautie and her husband, Nicolas Caldarelli of N. Smithfield, RI. In addition, he leaves two grandchildren, Lucas M. Ferreira, and Rosemond L. Gautie. He also is survived by five siblings, Ms. Eleanor R. (Gautie) Mach of Malta, NY, Mr. Bruce J. Gautie and his wife Kathy of Ballston Spa, NY, Mr. Peter L. Gautie of Schenectady, NY, Mr. Bryan P. Gautie and his wife Jill of Albany, NY, and Ms. Allison J. (Gautie) Barry and her husband Daniel of Las Vegas, NV. Additionally, he leaves numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, his aunt, Genevieve Kukla, and his faithful dog, Oaky.

Stephen was a graduate of St. Lawrence University and received his Master’s Degree in Geology from the University of Rhode Island. Stephen retired from ATC Associates, engineering consultants in June, 2020. He was a senior geologist and environmental project manager. Previously, he had worked for Shell Oil and British Petroleum as a petroleum geologist and as a yacht designer for Pearson Yachts.

Stephen was an avid reader, sailor, and tinkerer. His passion was learning, and he was particularly interested in astronomy, quantum physics and philosophy. He also played the violin, or fiddle as he referred to it, the guitar, and the recorder. He would often entertain the family with his music and gentle sense of humor. He and his family spent every summer visiting family and friends at Friends Lake, Chestertown, NY.

A celebration of his life and love will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022, from 4:00-7:00PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth RI. Visitors are requested to share stories, memories, poems, music, photos or other mementos of time shared together.