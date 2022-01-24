Rosemary Phyllis Page, wife of the late Austin Jerry Page passed away on January 20, 2022. She was born in Manitowoc, WI to the late Archie Rathsack and Violet (White) Rathsack and the step daughter of Ben Reindle.

Rosemary is survived by her son Randall Page (Cindi) of Portsmouth, RI; her daughter in law Sharon Page Crosby (Richard) of Texas and Kathy Page of California; her grandchildren Aaron Page (Amy) and Vicki Page Fox (Brad) of Virginia, Nathan Page of Nebraska, and Carrie Page Lawhorn (Dan) of California and Austin Page of Portsmouth, RI, and 7 great- grandchildren.

She was a long time member of the United Congregational Church and had been a Deacon and an active member of the hospitality committee. She was also a member of the Aquidneck Island Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.

At the time of Austin’s death, they had been married for 68 years. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time walking at Sachuest Point and Fort Adams with her family and friends. She retired from the Newport Post Office and previously worked at the Cheyenne, Wyoming Post Office.

Rosemary is preceded in death by husband Austin Page; two sons, Lt. Rex Lee Alden Page of the US Navy and Lt Col. Austin Jerry Ben Page of the US Army (Ret) and a brother AA Rathsack.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, January 25, from 4:00-6:00pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

A private burial service will be at St. Mary’s Episcopal Churchyard, Portsmouth, RI.

Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105