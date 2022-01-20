On January 17, 2022, Mrs. Rita Perry, age 73, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away.

Rita was born in Des Moines, IA to Howard and Marjorie Hall. Rita married Raymond Perry of Portsmouth, Rhode Island. Rita lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and she especially loved her role as a grandmother.

Rita is survived by her husband, Raymond Perry, Her children, Luis and David Perry, her sister, Patricia Freeman and her grandchildren, Hannah, Julia, Noah, Bryson and Zoe.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Marjorie (Gear) Hall.

Calling hours will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd., Portsmouth.

Services for Mrs. Rita Perry will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Connors Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park at 123 Howland Ave., Middletown.

The world will be a little duller without her bright smile and giving heart. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rita’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org/donate