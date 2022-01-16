CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Raymond Parker Armbrust (91) passed away January 6, 2022 at Sunrise at Bonita.

Burial will be at Union Cemetery, Portsmouth, R.I. on a date to be determined.

Raymond was born July 27, 1930, at Newport Hospital, Newport, R.I. to Ferdinand J. and Mary C. (Paquin) Armbrust.

A graduate of Rogers High School in Newport, R.I., Ray was married 70 years to his high school sweetheart Phyllis Louise (Albro) Armbrust.

Ray’s work life started in the family business as a plumber and general contractor, but was interrupted by the Korean War. He trained with the 101st Airborne Division and served with the U.S. Army Security Agency. He returned to Newport where he and Phyllis moved into their first home – designed by Raymond and built by them both.

He took a new position in Portsmouth, N.H. as a contracting estimator then a U.S. Navy civilian quality control inspector for nuclear submarine power propulsion. Always one to enjoy the outdoors, the Granite State was the ideal location for the family to take advantage of easier access to camping, hiking and skiing.

Raymond’s U.S. Navy quality control career took the family to Iceland, then he and Phyllis moved to the Azores where Ray was the Resident Engineer in charge of Construction. Recognized by leadership as a can-do, troubleshooter he was singled out to handle tough issues at assignments including: San Diego (twice), Kings Bay, Ga. and Bangor, Wash. before retiring to Colorado and finally Chula Vista.

He enjoyed travel and in addition to his overseas duty stations he visited 17 countries!

Ray always had a story or poem to share (sometimes surprisingly racy) and was full of fun and ready for a challenge. He enjoyed driving a Jeepster on the dunes, building and flying u-control aircraft, adding a dormer to a neighbor’s house in one weekend, rock-hopping with the family and so much more.

His gregarious personality, thoughtful intelligence and generous nature are greatly missed by his family and friends well met in his adventures around the world.

Raymond was preceded in death by his beloved wife Phyllis. He is survived by his children: Bryan R. Armbrust and his wife Sherry, of Canaan, N.H.; Jon M. Armbrust and his wife Cheri, of Bonita, Calif.; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Union Cemetery c/o President Jeffrey Reise, 191 Freeborn St. Portsmouth, R.I. 02871.