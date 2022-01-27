Pauline (Amaral) Buckley, 82 of Newport, RI passed away peacefully at the Grand Islander Nursing Home on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, surrounded by family and friends.

She was the daughter of the late Alfred and Irene (Lavoie) Amaral, born in Taunton, MA on October 3, 1939. She grew up on Prescott Hall Rd and attended St Catherine’s Academy and Salve Regina College.

Pauline worked as a receptionist for Dr. Knowles and as a secretary at Lenthal School before working as a waitress. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, crocheting afgans and baking. She was known in the neighborhood for her cookies and welcome baskets for new neighbors. Pauline also enjoyed socializing with her lifelong friends, the “57 Girls”. When she was not traveling with her husband, you could find her most summer days at Gooseberry Beach. She also volunteered her time at the Newport Public Library and the Horticultural Society.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bill, and their three children, Patti Bedard (Jerry) of Dartmouth, MA, Ellen Kelly (David Quarry) and Joseph Buckley (Elizabeth) both of Newport. She leaves three sisters, Patricia Donnell, and Linda Sullivan both of Melbourne, FL and Susan Amaral of Middletown, RI.

Pauline was a beloved Nana to her five grandchildren, Elise Kelly of Newport, Jennifer (Josh) Dube of Portsmouth, RI, Daniel Buckley (Haley) of Tiverton, RI, Douglas and Lindsey Bedard of Dartmouth, MA, and two great grandsons, Lucas and Carver Buckley.

Pauline was predeceased by her granddaughter Brigid Kelly, her brother Alfred Amaral, and brother-in-law Paul Sullivan.

Calling hours will be Sunday, January 30 from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be Monday, January 31 at St Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll and Harrison Ave, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906, or by visiting www.alz.org/ri.