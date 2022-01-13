Patricia Pauline Malgieri, 77, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on 1/12/22.

She was the wife of the late Gennaro Vincent Malgieri. Patricia was born, September 14, 1944, in Fall River to Theodore and Eliza (Pavao) Michaud. She grew up in Newport RI. Pat worked at Newport Hospital for many years as a Secretary.

Patricia is survived by her children; Renee Little of Fall River, MA, Gennaro (Gino) Malgieri and his wife Molly Elliott Malgieri of Fayetteville, NY and her grandchildren; Richard and Rachael Little and Liam, Madelyn and Flynn Malgieri,

Patricia is preceded in death by her husband Gennaro.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, January 25th from 9-11AM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Following visitation, a short service will be held in the funeral home at 11AM.

Burial will be private.