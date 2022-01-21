Maynard M. Ouger, 64, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away at home on January 16, 2022. He was the devoted husband of Noemi G. (Temporal) Ouger for 34 years.

Maynard was born and raised in Providence to the late Francis D. and Emelda (Nadeau) Ouger.

Maynard began his career with Eastland Property Management in 1986, which later became Phoenix Property Management. He spent his first year with Eastland in Pawtucket as a building superintendent, then moved to Providence where he became the superintendent of a new building. Maynard and Noemi moved to Portsmouth in 1990 where he became superintendent of Anthony House Apartments, and made it their home.

Maynard was a talented musician; he loved drumming, and made sure to play weekly with his friend Paul Silvia who shared the same passion. During fishing season, he was sure to be seen fishing with his friend John “Jackie” Mello. Maynard enjoyed the outdoors, he loved the ocean and the sun, and would often take his bike out on trails around the island. Above all, Maynard loved his family, his friends, and his work. He was so proud of his son Derek for graduating Magna Cum Laude from Roger Williams University in 2011, something he did not have the opportunity to do.

Maynard is survived by his loving wife Noemi G. Ouger and their beloved son, Derek Ouger, of Portsmouth. He additionally leaves two sisters; Denise Levesque (late Raymond) of Warwick, Cheryl Ouger of Providence, sister-in-law; Teresita Galang (Rhode) of Providence; his nieces and nephews; Kimberly Lizarda, Jordan Galang, Rhodemond Galang, Dennis Temporal, Jonothan Temporal, Florence Temporal, Peter Temporal, Leo Temporal, Michael Levesque, Joshua Hutnak, and Vanessa Paolucci, a great-niece; Katreya Sysaketh; as well as his two best friends; Paul Silvia of Portsmouth and Jack Mello of Portsmouth; and many cousins in Norwich, CT.

Maynard is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Althea Mullery, and brother-in-law, Raymond Levesque.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 9:00 AM from the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made in Maynard’s name to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.