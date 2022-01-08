Joan H. Turcotte, 87 of Newport, RI, passed away peacefully January 6, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. (Ret.) USN Commander William E. Turcotte and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph B. and Gladys (Lacau) Crowley, sister Irene Perry, and brothers Joseph J. and Paul Crowley.

Joan grew up outside Boston and went on to earn her nursing degree from The Catherine LaBoure School of Nursing in 1955, specializing in Operating and Emergency Room procedures. Her ability to earn the love and trust of her patients and coworkers earned her the nickname “St. Joan” which stuck with her throughout her 30+ year career. For many years she worked as a detox charge nurse at Edgehill Newport and the Newport Hospital.

Joan served as a parishioner and CCD instructor at St. Augustin’s Church. She also volunteered many summers as the nurse of Camp Marist in New Hampshire. As a navy wife she lived in Japan, Spain, Georgia and Washington DC before settling in Newport in the early 1970’s. She loved to cook, read and her quick wit kept smiles on everyone’s faces. Joan was a consummate hostess: her home and her heart were always open to family and friends. She was instantly beloved by all and, when asked, described her life as “glorious”.

Joan is survived by her children, William and Karen Turcotte, of Colorado, Stephen and Grace Turcotte, of Newport, Suzanne Turcotte of Barrington, and Kristin (Turcotte) and Henry Mahoney, of Vermont, her grandchildren Kelly and Jamie Turcotte, Riley Turcotte, and Colton Pulsifer; and her sister Mary Geisen of Bellevue, Washington.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, January 11 from 5:00-7:00 pm at O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, January 12 at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll Ave & Harrison Ave, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan’s memory may be made to the St. Augustin’s Church Building Fund, PO Box 357, Newport, RI 02840 or to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.