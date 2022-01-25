Ernest “Ernie” Shea Fougere, age 59 of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away January 21, 2022 at home. He was born in Newport, Rhode Island and moved to Exeter, Rhode Island as a young boy. Ernie attended Ladd School for 15 years before returning to Aquidneck Island. Ernie worked at the Bristol Developmental Center in the 1990’s and spent the remainder of his career working at the Maher Center in Middletown.

Ernie loved having fun and made the most of every opportunity. Ernie enjoyed life and spread joy wherever he went. Ernie expressed himself through his choice of attire, collection of hats and large array of costumes to complete his dapper style.

Always celebrating life, Ernie couldn’t wait to decorate his home for every holiday. His love of all things silly could only be rivaled by his love of bakery items and sweets. Music was important to Ernie. The Beatles, Christmas classics and Frank Sinatra were some of his favorites. He loved hanging out with his friends listening to music and sharing his favorite tunes. One of Ernie’s most enjoyable past times was grabbing a Coolatta and going to First Beach to feed the seagulls.

Ernie fell ill in late November 2021 and after a subsequent hospitalization was able to return home with the care of Looking Upwards caregivers and VNS Hospice Care. He spent his final days surrounded by his close friends and family.

Ernie is predeceased by his mentor and friend, Karen Biestek. He is survived by his extended family at Looking Upwards, especially his housemates and caregivers.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, January 24 from 7:00-8:00pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Recommended COVID restrictions will be implemented. Burial will be private. A Memorial costume party will be held in the warmer weather.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ernie’s memory to Looking Upwards, 438 East Main Road, Middletown, RI 02842 or Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth RI 02871.