Donna Whitelatch, 76, of Middletown died unexpectedly Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Rhode Island Hospital, surrounded by loved ones. Donna was born 02/25/1945 at Newport Hospital. She is the daughter of the late Herbert and Gertrude (Peckham) Burgess.

Donna was a member of Emmanuel Church, she was a Eucharistic Minister. In her earlier days she was involved in the youth group and a longtime choir member. She was a long time resident at West House. Donna loved to play bingo, do crafts and be with her friends. Spending time with her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren was her most cherished time. She was a LPN and enjoyed caring for others, especially seniors. She worked at Newport Hospital and then Heatherwood Nursing Home.

She is survived by her children: Daniel Whitelatch and wife Kathy of Stowe, Vermont, Rebecca Whitelatch of Middletown and Brian Whitelatch of Middletown. She is survived by 5 grandchildren, Jonathan Abua and fiancé Megan Senkus, Hana Whitelatch, Forrest Whitelatch, Kai Whitelatch and Evelyn Whitelatch. She is also survived by 3 great grandchildren, Arabella, Ariah and Javian Abua.

A memorial service in Donna’s honor will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Emmanuel Church, 42 Dearborn Street, Newport.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emmanuel Church Alter Guild at 42 Dearborn Street in Newport and/or the Potter League for Animals at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown.