Carl E. Petersen USN (Ret), age 96, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2022 at home with his daughter by his side. He was the husband of the late Helen (Aguiar) Petersen.

Carl was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Carl and Alice (Green) Petersen. He grew up in Mason City and enlisted in the Navy for World War II. He served during the war on the LST 495 engaging in battles from Normandy to the Pacific theater, and was in fact tied up to the USS Missouri for the surrender of Japan 1945. He entered the Navy Reserves but was soon called back into Active Duty for the Korean War and remined active through the start of the Veitnam Conflict. His Navy service brought him through Europe, Africa, India, the Panama Canal, and throughout the South Pacific. Carl was stationed on LST495, the USS Farragut and the USS Picking and concluded his career stationed at the Naval War College in Newport. He retired in 1975 after 30 years of combined service, with the rank of Quartermaster Master Chief.

Not one to sit idly in retirement, Carl returned to school and completed his Bachelors Degree and worked for several more years at McLaughlin Research in Newport. He was an active member of the American Legion, VFW, the LST Association, and was a 32 Degree member of the Masonic Lodge.

Carl is survived by his children; Carl Petersen, of Atloona, PA, David Petersen, of Bourne, MA, Eric Petersen, of Carney, NE, Noreen Strain, of Butler, PA, Thomas Petersen, of Burdickville, MI, and William Pavao of Swansea, MA, 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, and a sister Alice Petersen of Omaha, NB.

Carl is preceded in death by his first wife, Noreen “Sally” Petersen, and his second wife Helen Petersen, and several siblings.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

Funeral Service Services will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Connors Funeral Home.

Memorial Donations may be made to https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/