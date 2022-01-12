Bertha C. (Borges) Girouard passed away peacefully on January 10, 2022 at the Grand Islander Nursing Home in their transitional care unit. She was born February 25th, 1930 to the late Manuel D. and Late Maria R. (Paz) Borges.

In her youth she enjoyed playing volleyball and roller skating. She was also an avid tennis player pairing with her husband Jerry on the courts.

Bertha always enjoyed being employed and had a strong work ethic. She worked many jobs in her lifetime. Her most memorable and meaningful job was working at the RI Hot Lunch Program. She proudly served for 20 years. She then later retired in 1997.

She was the wife of the late Bernard L. Girouard (“Jerry”) of Middletown, RI. They enjoyed traveling and had many pets over the years, from birds to mice to hamsters and dogs- all of their pets were beloved. Animals were one of Bertha’s passions. Her love for them was tangible.

Bertha had an unwavering consideration for others. Her generosity of spirit touched everyone in her life and beyond. She gave selflessly to many charities. She had a strong faith and included everyone in her prayers.

Bertha’s sense of humor was well known. She really had a gift for entertaining everyone around her. She was a lifelong resident of Aquidneck Island and was a recognizable figure around town. She walked everywhere as she never had a driver’s license. Her spirit was sunny, she chose to only see the good in people. Bertha had so many admirable qualities and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 14, 4-6PM at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 15, 9:30AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Newport, RI.

Burial to follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery in Middletown.

More Recent Local Obituaries