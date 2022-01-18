Arthur A. Medeiros, Jr., 72, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, passed away on January 14, 2022, in The Villages Regional Hospital in Florida.

Arthur was born in Fall River, MA, to the late Arthur A. Medeiros, Sr. and Evelyn (Coelho) Medeiros.

He grew up in Tiverton and was the owner of A. A. Medeiros Trucking, Inc., spending many years operating out of Ohio.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Charity Garcia, and is survived by his children, Bethany Medeiros, Jude Medeiros and Aaron Medeiros all of Tiverton, RI and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Arthur is also survived by his siblings, Richard Medeiros of Tiverton, RI, Robert Medeiros of Pawtucket, RI, Nancy Arruda and Joyce Cunningham, both of The Villages, FL.

Services for Arthur will be private.