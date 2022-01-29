The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) announced this week that American Rescue Plan Grants totaling $450,000 are being recommended to six Rhode Island arts and culture organizations to assist in recovery from the pandemic.

The six organizations recommended for grants are:

Alliance of Artists Communities, Providence, $100,000.

Dirt Palace, Providence, $50,000.

DownCity Design, Providence, $100,000.

Everett, Providence, $50,000.

Spectrum Theatre Ensemble, Providence, $100,000.

Riverzedge Arts, Woonsocket, $50,000.

According to the NEA, the organizations may use this funding to save jobs, and support operations and facilities, health and safety supplies, and marketing and promotional efforts to encourage the return of audiences and participation in the arts.

Nationally, the NEA recommended American Rescue Plan (ARP) awards totaling $57.75 million to 567 arts organizations. Grants are recommended to organizations in both rural and urban communities; in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Washington, DC; and represent all 15 of the NEA’s artistic disciplines.