Rhode Island Lottery today announced that the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have been increased.

Powerball

The Powerball jackpot has climbed past the half-billion-dollar territory mark for the start of 2022, as game leaders increased the jackpot estimate today from $575 million to $610 million for the Wednesday, January 5 drawing. The new jackpot estimate has a cash value of $434.2 million. The jackpot ranks as the 7th largest in Powerball history.

“We’re thrilled to offer players a jackpot that has hit the $600 million mark,” said May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director in a statement. “Although no one hit the jackpot, we had more than 1.8 million tickets win a cash prize in last night’s drawing. Players should check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win.”

The winning numbers in the Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, Powerball drawing were white balls 2, 13, 32, 33, and 48. The Powerball number was 22.

The Rhode Island Lottery also conducted a $22,000 Bonus Drawing on New Year’s Eve for those who entered Powerball tickets for a 2nd chance to win $1 million in the national Powerball First Millionaire of the Year® promotion. Scott Gaulitz of Woonsocket was drawn as the $22,000 Rhode Island Lottery Bonus Winner. Brian Mineweaser from Honey Brook, PA, was the winner of the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year® drawing during ABC’s live broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022.”

Mega Millions

Additionally, the Mega Millions jackpot has increased today to $253 million for tonight’s drawing. The jackpot has a cash value of $175.6 million.

Powerball drawings are at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays and aired locally on WPRI. Tickets may be purchased at any time, but only until 9:50 p.m. on drawing nights.

Mega Millions drawings are at 11:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. Tickets may be purchased at any time, but only until 9:50 p.m. on drawing nights.