It seems like everyone, at least in the media, is doing its top lists at this time of year – top stories of the past year, people to watch, people who we watched, stories we expect to dominate in 2022, or is that 2020 too. No, No, No, please. We had enough of 2020 for a lifetime.

What happens in 2022 will depend on COVID. But presuming we do get a grip on this nasty virus, here’s what I’ll be watching:

Healthcare – COVID, hoping we de-politicize this virus, and treat it as the public health crisis it is. Statewide we will be watching the march toward a Lifespan and Care New England merger and the impact it has on everything from costs to quality of care. We’ll also watch South County Health (South County Hospital), the only independent hospital in the state, which likely will be acquired by some other multi-hospital corporation (non-profit or for-profit).

Politics – Five or more Democrats will vying for the gubernatorial nomination, U.S. House of Representative seats are in play. In the legislature we are seeing the emergence of more active progressive wing of the Democratic Party, challenging several incumbents in the primary election. We’ll closely races for city and town council, and school committee seats in Newport and surrounding communities.

So many other issues too – the North End Development, Bridge realignment, Newport schools’ construction, the Opera House, and upstate in Pawtucket, whether a professional soccer stadium is built. Will the various entities reach a solution to avoid any future gas crisis? And climate change – the storms, access to the beach, how the state and local communities spend this enormous infusion of federal funds, and the economy on all levels. So much more.

And who to watch, locally. We asked for a little help from Discover Newport’s Evan Smith and Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano..