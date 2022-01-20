The City of Newport today announced that Humphrey “Harp” Donnelly IV, a native Newporter and 23-year veteran of the Newport Fire Department, has been named the City’s new Fire Chief.

He replaces Fire Chief Brian Dugan, who retired last month after leading the City’s Fire Department for the past 5 years.

As Deputy Chief and a member of the Department’s leadership team, the City of Newport says that Donnelly has been a part of the front line response to a number of emergency situations during his tenure, including the 2019 gas outage and the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donnelly, who had been serving as Acting Chief since last month, will be sworn in on the steps of City Hall by City Clerk Laura Swistak at 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

