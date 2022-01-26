Today, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner formally announced his candidacy for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional district.

“The fight to preserve our democracy is the most sacred obligation of this generation and this is why I’ve decided to seek to represent the people of Rhode Island’s second congressional district in the United States House of Representatives,” said Seth Magaziner in a statement. “National Republicans like Donald Trump and Kevin McCarthy seek to divide America, undermine democracy, and appeal to the most chaotic, hateful and dangerous elements of their party. Rhode Island must do our part to ensure that they do not succeed.”

Jim Langevin, an 11-term Congressman from Rhode Island’s second district, announced on January 18, at the age of 57, that he would not run for the reelection of the seat.

Magaziner has been among a handful of Democratic candidates running for Governor.

“Every day, Republicans in Washington demonstrate they care more about doing Donald Trump’s bidding than they do about defending the constitution or delivering results for working families. It’s critical Rhode Island Democrats field a proven general election candidate who can prevent the Republicans from taking back this seat in Congress.”

Magaziner has served Rhode Island since 2015 as General Treasurer.

“As Chair of the state’s School Building Task Force, Seth launched a once-in-a-generation plan to transform Rhode Island school buildings so all students can go to schools that are safe, warm, dry, and have the facilities to prepare them for 21st-century jobs,” a press release from Magaziner’s campaign states. “Under Seth’s leadership, the statewide school construction initiative has created more than 22,000 jobs and helped to repair or replace over 189 schools across the state including schools like Eden Park and Garden City Elementary Schools in Cranston”.

Magaziner’s office says he won the second congressional district in both 2014 and 2018.