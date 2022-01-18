The United States Postal Service is now offering free sets of four at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free and there is no shipping cost.

To receive the free tests, visit covidtests.gov or special.usps.com/testkits. One set of four tests will be mailed out per address.

The free test kits are available one day ahead of schedule before the official launch of the national testing program on Wednesday, January 19. The Postal Service announced that the first batch of tests will be mailed out in late January.

The rapid antigen at-home tests can be taken anywhere, and will give results within 30 minutes with no lab drop-off required.