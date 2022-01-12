Following the results of a recent inspection, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) said today in a press release that it has determined that a 3-ton weight limit is necessary for the small bridge that carries Fish Road over the Sin and Flesh Brook in Tiverton.

All vehicles heavier than 3 tons will need to follow a signed detour using Route 24, Main Road, Highland Road, and Bulgarmarsh Road.

RIDOT says that Fish Road carries about 9,000 vehicles per day and that they are evaluating options for repairs.