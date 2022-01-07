The January 7 snowstorm was the first major snow event in Rhode Island since last February. The storm dumped between 5-12 inches of snow across the region, with the highest amounts in the northwest part of the state.

We asked for your photos and you delivered! Thanks for submitting these snapshots – you took some great ones of family, friends, birds and pups!

Check the slideshow below for your pictures and have a great weekend! (Photos contributed by Paula B, Melanie W, Hannah H, Leigh M, Audrey R, Joey M, Laurie A, Dianna H., Sheri A and Paula M.)