Brooke Hopper, of Jamestown, graduated from The University of Tampa during the school’s 153rd commencement on Friday, December 17.

Hopper graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science BS, according to an announcement from The University of Tampa on Merit.

According to the University of Tampa, the commencement ceremony included 1,063 undergraduate and graduate candidates and included remarks by Lonnie Bryant, chair of the Department of Finance and professor of finance, and the student challenge speaker.

The University of Tampa is a private, comprehensive university located on 110 acres on the riverfront in downtown Tampa.