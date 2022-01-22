Newport Polo today announced the beneficiaries and presenting sponsor of its 21st annual charity gala, the “Kia Ora Cosmic Ball, Presented by BD”.

The gala will take place on Friday, August 5, 2022, to fete the New Zealand polo team at Rosecliff.

“As the name implies, the stars have aligned and sky’s the limit,” expressed Dan Keating, gala MC, Polo captain and Club President in a statement. “After our hugely successful teamwork last year, we are honored to collaborate with Jeffrey Osborne as Honorary Ambassador, and we are thrilled to name BD as presenting sponsor, helping make this year’s event the best of all time.”

“My family and I are humbled and thankful that Newport Polo recognizes the Jeffrey Osborne Foundation’s efforts to support the needs of Rhode Islanders who are not as fortunate to have the same opportunities and financial resources of many of us.” R&B music legend and Rhode Island son, Osborne has raised over $1.5 million in charitable support in his home state since 2012, through the Jeffrey Osborne Foundation.

Newport Polo says that Osborne has graciously added Boys & Girls Club of Newport to the organizations being supported by this year’s gala including those supported by his Foundation, namely St. Mary’s Home for Children & Family Services, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence, Button Hole; the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School, the Met School and the Amos House, Rhode Island’s largest Soup Kitchen. For more information, visit www.jeffreyosbornefoundation.org.

Tickets and associated events for the Kia Ora Cosmic Ball are offered online at www.nptpolo.com.

The gala weekend’s festivities continue the following day – Saturday, August 6th – the Newport International Polo Series will feature USA vs. New Zealand at 5 pm. S



Newport Polo says that it will host additional charitable initiatives in 2022, including Benefit Polo Matches on May 28th and July 17th, offering fundraising opportunities to participating 501-c-3 organizations. For more information, email agnes@nptpolo.com.