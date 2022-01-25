The 7th edition of the Atlantic Cup will return to Newport on May 22, 2022, with two new features.

Race organizers announced today that Leg 1 will go from Charleston, S.C. to Newport, R.I., increasing the first leg of the race by 80 nautical miles. In addition, for the first time in its history The Atlantic Cup will open Leg 2 (Newport-Portland) to PHRF double-handed boats between 30 and 45 feet.

Since 2011 the Atlantic Cup has been the dedicated Class40 race in the United States featuring double-handed teams. Organizers say that “as the appetite for double-handed racing continues to grow, race organizers are excited to support this growing segment of racing in the U.S. by opening the second leg of the Atlantic Cup to PHRF teams for a tactically challenging offshore race”.

For the Class40s, the Atlantic Cup will once again start in Charleston, South Carolina, and travel 705 nautical miles north to Newport. For the second leg, Class40s and now PHRF teams will depart Newport for a shorter sprint leg of 240nm to Portland, Maine.

Hugh Piggin, Race Director, said in a statement,”We are looking forward to bringing the Atlantic Cup back to its original race destination of Newport. Given the increase in popularity in shorthanded sailing, we see it as a great opportunity to continue to support this discipline of offshore racing by offering the uniqueness of the second leg to skippers in the PHRF fleet looking for a new challenge. The Atlantic Cup is designed for what offshore shorthanded sailors love, and it’s always exciting to watch!”

According to organizers, the third and final stage of the race “will be a little different (and we think exciting)”. Rather than a crewed inshore series, they will hold two coastal day races. The third leg of The Atlantic Cup has previously required crews to increase their numbers to 6 for an inshore series, this change will allow teams to retain their pairing from the offshore legs whilst still providing the opportunity to explore Casco Bay and Maine’s beautiful coastline.

From its varied format in distance, navigational challenges in both Cape Hatteras and Cape Cod, plus the added bonus of racing in the Gulf Stream, organizers say that the Atlantic Cup provides sailors with many ways to test their skills.

May 22 – Class40

Leg 1 Start

Charleston to Newport

Approx May 26 – Class40

Leg 1 Finish



May 29 – Class40 & PHRF

Leg 2 Start

Newport to Portland