Meet your new best friend, Opi – this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Opi is an 11-year-old male Bulldog, American.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Opi;

Do we have a treat for you. Meet Opi, the goodest ol’ boy! Opi finds the little things in life to be the sweetest – short walks in the neighborhood, soft beds to nap on, and tennis balls. This is all it really takes to make this guy happy. He is a pretty low-maintenance partner and at 11 years old, Opi’s main goal is to be a couch potato, however, he still has plenty of pep and silliness to share. Opi’s dream home is one fit for a retired king – where he can be happily spoiled as an only dog. Oh and one that will readily provide plenty of pets, plenty of treats, and are willing to receive kisses in return, of course. For more information on this sweet old man or to meet him, please fill out an adopter profile at www.potterleague.org and then give us a call at 401-846-8276 to schedule an appointment!

For more information about Opi, call Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276. You can read more about Potter League’s adoption process and fees here.

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.