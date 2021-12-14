Will tourism rebound in 2022; Discover Newport’s Evan Smith joins WUN for a live interview on Wednesday
Evan Smith, executive director of Discover Newport, joins What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video interview at 2 pm tomorrow (Wednesday) to look back at 2021 and to look ahead to next year to project how well that industry will rebound from COVID.
No industry has suffered more than tourism during the pandemic, and no community in Rhode Island is more reliant upon tourism than Newport.
How many restaurants were lost during COVID?
Will cruise ships return to Newport in 2022?
Will the Festivals return to full capacity?
How will the industry address its employment woes?
Will North End development impact the city’s tourism?
Are there new projects proposed?
What’s the fate of the Opera House?
Have a question for Evan Smith? Email it to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com or comment before or during the conversation on the Facebook feed for the event below.
Frank Prosnitz
Frank Prosnitz brings to WhatsUpNewp several years in journalism, including 10 as editor of the Providence (RI) Business News and 14 years as a reporter and bureau manager at the Providence (RI) Journal. Prosnitz began his journalism career as a sportswriter at the Asbury Park (NJ) Press, moving to The News Tribune (Woodbridge, NJ), before joining the Providence Journal. Prosnitz hosts the Morning Show on WLBQ radio (Westerly), 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and It’s Your Business, also on WBLQ, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Prosnitz has twice won Best in Business Awards from the national Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW), twice was named Media Advocate of the Year by the Small Business Administration, won an investigative reporter’s award from the New England Press Association, and newswriting award from the Rhode Island Press Association.