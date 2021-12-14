No industry has suffered more than tourism during the pandemic, and no community in Rhode Island is more reliant upon tourism than Newport.

Evan Smith, executive director of Discover Newport, joins What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video interview at 2 pm tomorrow (Wednesday) to look back at 2021 and to look ahead to next year to project how well that industry will rebound from COVID.

How many restaurants were lost during COVID?

Will cruise ships return to Newport in 2022?

Will the Festivals return to full capacity?

How will the industry address its employment woes?

Will North End development impact the city’s tourism?

Are there new projects proposed?

What’s the fate of the Opera House?

Have a question for Evan Smith? Email it to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com or comment before or during the conversation on the Facebook feed for the event below.