There are three big Powerball drawings to be held on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, according to the Rhode Island Lottery.

The Rhode Island Lottery says that it will hold a special $22,000 second-chance drawing to ring in 2022 on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2021. Today is the last day to enter Powerball tickets at the Rhode Island Lottery’s website, rilot.com.

Then, just after midnight on January 1, 2022, a $1 million drawing will be held for the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year event live on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022” on ABC.

Lastly, at 10:59 p.m. on January 1, 2022, Powerball will hold its regularly scheduled Saturday drawing for the estimated $483 million jackpot. Saturday’s drawing will be the 38th draw in the jackpot run. The jackpot was last hit in the Oct. 4, 2021, drawing when a single ticket in California won a massive $699.8 million grand prize. Rhode Island had a $150,000 Powerball Power Play winner for the December 6, 2021, draw.

Powerball Drawings are at 10:59 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays and aired locally on WPRI. Tickets may be purchased at any time, but only until 9:50 p.m. on drawing nights.