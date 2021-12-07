The Rhode Island Blood Center today declared its third blood emergency this year, with a one-to-two-day supply, well below what it said is its ideal inventory of seven days.

It joins blood centers across the nation that are experiencing similar shortages, described by a Red Cross official in Tennessee of “causing hospitals to actually reconsider doing surgeries if they’re not absolutely necessary.”

Blood shortages have persisted during the pandemic, as blood drives at traditional locations were postponed, canceled, or reduced as schools turned to remote learning, and many companies allowed employees to work from home.

The Rhode Island Blood Center, which is independent of the Red Cross and owned by the New York Blood Center, operates blood donation centers in Rhode Island in Westerly, Providence, Woonsocket, Narragansett, Warwick, and Aquidneck (683 Aquidneck Ave., Middletown). The Blood Center also holds blood drives across the state at businesses, school, and various organizations. Donors can call 401-453-8383 to make an appointment to donate, or just walk-in to a donor center.

The Aquidneck Center is open Mondays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 7:30 p.m.; and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The severity of the blood shortage has medical professionals extremely concerned.

“During this unprecedented time, adequate blood supply has been critically low,” said Dr. Phyllis A. Dennery, Medical Director of Hasbro Children’s Hospital in a statement released by the Blood Center. “Blood is essential in allowing us to provide the most advanced pediatric medical care to our young patients.”

The Blood Center blamed shortages on a reduction of first-time donors, the pandemic and its impact on workers (many working from home), impacts from COVID, and few high school blood drives.

The Red Cross also warned that the flue season could worsen shortages.

Here’s a look at the situation at a few other blood centers.