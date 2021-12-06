Providence, RI – The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) and Lindsey Stirling are offering a special limited-time “Very Merry Christmas” VIP Experience giveaway for Lindsey’s concert, The Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program, on Tuesday, December 14 at 8P.

The “Very Merry Christmas” VIP Experience for Lindsey Stirling includes a pair of premium seats and exclusive access to her pre-show “Ugly Sweater Christmas Party” featuring a special Q & A, the chance to hear an intimate and uplifting inspirational speech from Lindsey herself, Christmas cookie and hot chocolate bar, and interactive photo opportunity with a custom Christmas card to share with your friends and family.

Pick out your favorite holiday “Ugly Sweater” and fill out the following form https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScYi_Phd6DPQs7UDj895VM6o2ANRXwVd2adhsOO1tiD7OYDOA/viewform for a chance to experience lots of holiday cheer! Entries close Thursday, December 9.

The Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program showcases Lindsey Stirling’s favorite seasonal tunes as featured on her chart-topping and critically acclaimed holiday album, Warmer In The Winter, set against dazzling festive costumes and a troupe of talented dancers. Lindsey is renowned for her inventive and futuristic violin-driven electronic music and live performances. The Asbury Park Press says, “Lindsey Stirling has become a modern seasonal staple” and Popdust proclaims “Her star shines particularly bright during the holiday season.”

Tickets are on sale now for THE LINDSEY STIRLING CHRISTMAS PROGRAM at the PPAC Box Office (located at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Tickets are $99.50 – $29.50; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.

Proof of Vaccination or negative COVID-19 test:

All guests who are aged 12 and over must either show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 (a digital photo or hard copy of your vaccination card will be accepted at the entrance) or provide a printed or digital proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of performance time or proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test (rapid test) taken within 6 hours of performance time.

Children under 12 must wear a mask at all times while inside the theatre (except when actively eating or drinking.

All patrons, regardless of vaccination status, must always wear masks (covering their nose and mouth) while inside the venue (unless actively eating or drinking).

