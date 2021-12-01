We feel compelled to respond to an opinion piece penned by Councilor Jamie Bova regarding Bishop’s 4th Street Diner [Opinion: Bishop’s 4th Street Diner and the North End Urban Plan]. It is unfortunate and heartbreaking when a long-standing business must make a difficult decision to close or move.

We are troubled by many erroneous statements made concerning the city’s role or responsibility regarding property owner Colbea Enterprises LLC’s decision to end its relationship with Bishop’s 4th Street Diner and pursue development of their own property. While Councilor Bova admits that the decision between parties is a “business decision,” she then asserts that a “majority of the council” is responsible for recent zoning code votes that allow big developers to trample on small businesses. Councilor Bova’s claim that the council could interfere in private business matters is not factual and is a political move that misleads residents.

Here are the facts: